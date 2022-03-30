James D. Smith

FULTON – James D. “Jim” Smith, 99, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2022, with his family by his side.

A Fulton native, Jim was born February 11, 1923, to the late Lillian and Leon Smith. He graduated from Fulton High School and worked as a lineman for Niagara Mohawk. He met his wife, Mary “Baba” in 1946. They married after the war and promptly got busy building the house that is still called home today.

He was an avid outdoorsman – fishing, boating, canoeing, golfing, snowmobiling and skiing. This love of the outdoors turned into Jim celebrating his 50th birthday by winning the National Canoe Racing Championship. He continued his pursuit of adventure and activity playing hockey for the Gray Wolves into his 90s.

Throughout his life, Jim traveled with friends and family, most recently at the age of 96 to France and England to celebrate the marriage of his granddaughter. At home, he could always be found mowing his lawn on one of his many John Deere tractors or stacking wood for his perfectly aligned woodpile.

Jim is survived by his daughter Linda (Smith) O’Hara; son-in-law, Bill (Carol) Orkis; sister, Jane Rawson; grandchildren, Daniel (Lauren) O’Hara, Jennifer O. (Dan) Waistell, Kaylan O. (Matt) Normandeau and Mitchell (Sean) Orkis; seven cherished great grandchildren and loving nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Mary H. Smith; daughter, Marsha Orkis; brothers, Ernie, William, Norman, Leon Jr., and Patrick Smith, and his sisters Cora Lindsley and Marion Arcadi.

Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, April 3 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, April 4 at Holy Trinity Parish, 309 Buffalo Street, Fulton, New York 13069.

Burial will be a private event later in the spring.

