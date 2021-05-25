FULTON – James (Jim) E. Relf, of Fulton, New York, passed away of natural causes on the morning of February 15, 2021 at the age of 71.
A spring burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 27 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
