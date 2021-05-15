HANNIBAL, NY – Jane L. Spicer, 88, of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
A spring burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26 at Hannibal Village Cemetery.
HANNIBAL, NY – Jane L. Spicer, 88, of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
A spring burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26 at Hannibal Village Cemetery.
All Content Copyright Dot Publishing 2024. All Submissions Become Property of Dot Publishing All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.