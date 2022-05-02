FULTON – Janet Jones, 94, of Fulton, New York, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Luke Health Services.

She graduated cum laude from Alfred University. Mrs. Jones retired as the Assistant Purchasing Agent at Armstrong World Industries, where she worked for several years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Jones.

There are no calling hours or funeral services. Burial will be in Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.

