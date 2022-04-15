FULTON – Jeanne M. Heer, age 67 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital with her family by her side.

Jeanne was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Marie Bell; and stepfather, Joseph G. Hern.

Jeanne is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, George Heer; children, Kim Brockway, Laura (Brad) Miller, Hollie (Michael) Anderson and Brittanie (Jeff Tetro) Brockway; siblings, Rita Hart and John Bell; grandchildren, Matisyn, Carter, Nickolas, Shelby, Everly, Nathan, Daphne and Starr; best friend, Carol Muckey; faithful companions, Lizzie and Strawberry Shortcake; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Jeanne and George loved traveling up north to see the Autumn foliage. They also enjoyed camping at Old Forge, Adirondacks and Letchworth State Park. She loved her family and would attend any event to support everyone she loved. She was very proud of her Irish Heritage. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 4 p.m at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. Burial will immediately follow in Mt. Adnah Cemetery.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

