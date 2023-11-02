HANNIBAL, NY – October 30, 2023, Jim Blanchard Jr, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on Monday October 30, 2023, at home in Hannibal, NY. He was born on January 12,1957 in Oswego, NY to the late Jim and Kathy Blanchard. Jim’s favorite hobbies included hunting, camping, tractor pulling with his son, playing cards with family and friends and spending time with his grandson Braxton.

He will be greatly missed by his son, Justin Blanchard of Martville NY; daughter, Whitney Blanchard of Washington DC; partner, Karen White of Hannibal as well as his siblings, Richard Blanchard of Michigan, Virginia (Dave) Roth of Auburn, Lee (Lori) Blanchard of Michigan, Jackie (David) Shurtleff of Cato, Susan DeVall of Auburn and his grandson, Braxton Pulsifer.

To honor Jim’s memory, we will be hosting a celebration of life on Saturday, November 4th at the Cato American Legion from 1- 4 pm. We invite all those who knew and loved Jim to come. Burial will be in Springbrook Cemetery at a later date. Foster Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.

