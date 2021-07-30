GRANBY, NY – Joan E. Miller, 81, of Granby, New York, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Seneca Hill Manor with family by her side.

She was born to the late Elmer and Veronica (Socia) Abbott on December 8, 1939, in Baldwinsville. Joan retired from Rollway Bearing in Liverpool. She was a devoted wife and mother with very strong faith and family values. Her true love for her family was unconditional and everlasting. She loved her garden of flowers and hummingbirds. Her smile would light up a room.

Joan was predeceased by her sister, Marion Roberts; two brothers, John “Jack” and Paul Abbott, and her stepson, Paul Miller.

Joan is survived by her husband of 29 years, Robert Miller; her ever loving daughters, Debbie Dickinson, and Val (Joe) Vincent; stepsons, Mike and Scott Miller; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the care and compassion given to Joan by her “second family” the staff at Seneca Hill Manor.

Calling hours will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, August 2 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association https://act.alz.org/ in Joan’s memory.

