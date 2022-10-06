FULTON – John A. Duver, age 90, a lifelong resident of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday, October 3, 2022.

He was born in 1932 in Fulton to the late John Paul and Veronica Wujcik Duver.

He graduated from Fulton High School in 1950, enlisting in the US Army after graduation. During his four-year enlistment he served stateside at Fort Knox and Fort Campbell in Kentucky. Following his time in the Army, John joined the Fulton Police Department, rising through the ranks until his retirement in 1981 as Acting Lieutenant. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and faithfully followed the NY Yankees. John was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

John is predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Joan E. Duver; his parents and two brothers, Edward and Theodore; and great-granddaughter, Audrey Martha Mileskey-Lareau.

He is survived by his stepchildren, Jan (Martha) Mileskey of Baldwinsville and Jo (Robert) Milliner of Powell, Ohio; four grandchildren, John (Alyssa Lareau) Mileskey, Laura (Alex) Cook, Jennifer (Jake) Morgan and Brandon (Kristi) Milliner; six great-grandchildren, Anabelle, Kayla and Alyssa Milliner, Nicolas Gutierrez, Cassandra and Connor Cook; and his companion cat, Sox.

In honoring John’s wishes, there will be no memorial services. Donations can be made to Friends of Beaver Lake, 8477 East Mud Lake Road Baldwinsville, NY 13027 or Oswego County Humane Society, 29 West Seneca Street Oswego 13126.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

