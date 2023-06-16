May 13, 1948 – June 11, 2023

Husband, Father, Brother

MINETTO, NY – John Henry Rivers of Minetto, NY passed away of heath complications at home surrounded by family on June 11, 2023, at the age of 75 years old. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Jean and sons, Matthew John and Todd William. Per John’s request, there will be no services.

Born May 13, 1948, in Watertown, NY to Edward E. Rivers (Watertown, NY) and Alice V. Beck-Rivers (London, England), his traditional siblings include Edward J., Michael W., Patrick B., Barry, Terry A., Carol A., & Susan E. He graduated from Watertown High School and raised his family in Minetto, NY.

John married Catherine J. Marshall of Watertown, NY, daughter of Edgar W. and Betty J., on July 26, 1975, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Watertown, NY. They were married for 47 years and 10 months.

He worked at Miller Brewing Company for 20 years and Ball Plastics, as a supervisor, for the remainder of his career. He was a lifetime member of Elks Lodge 496 and was also an assistant coach for his sons’ Pop Warner youth football teams.

John enjoyed playing golf, spending time on Lake Ontario, keeping up with his favorite sports teams, Westerns, and most importantly spending time with family and friends. His two granddaughters, Aria Catherine and Olivia Mary, of Fulton, NY, were his favorite part of growing old.

Donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

