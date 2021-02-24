STERLING, NY – John M. Spath, 51, of Sterling, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at home.

He was born in 1969, is Oswego, a son to Sgt. Robert Spath and Patricia O’Bey Spath.

John was predeceased by his father, Sgt. Robert Spath.

He is survived by his wife, Tracy Spath; three sons, Michael Spath of Red Creek, Scott Spath of Granby and Brock Spath of Victor; two grandchildren, Silas and Aubree Spath; mother, Patricia (Thomas) Chillson of Sterling; one sister, Melanie (Jim) Curtis of Sterling; one brother, William (Eileen) Ferguson of Sterling as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.

