John W. Richards

HANNIBAL, NY – John W. “Jack” Richards, 82, of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Upstate University Hospital.

He was born in 1939, in Hannibal, a son to Carl and Edna Farnsworth Richards. Jack was predeceased by his parents; granddaughter, Elizabeth Richards and son-in-law, Dave Engle.

He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife of 62 years, Barbara; four children, Terry Richards of Hannibal, Debra Fitzgerald of Hannibal, Julie Engle of TN and Amy (Robert) DuVal of Hannibal; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald (Lenore) Richards of Hannibal as well as many nieces and nephews.

At Jack’s request there will be no calling hours or service. Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...