FULTON – Joseph Harley Wilson, 63, of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with his family by his side.

Born in Fulton, to the late Jack Wilson and Harriett (LaBarge) France, he was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. Joe was self-employed as a project designer for Projects by Joe in Tampa, Florida, for over 15 years. In his free time, he enjoyed bike riding, dancing, and hosting parties for his family and friends. He loved traveling and adventures, even going skydiving on his 40th birthday. Above all, he truly loved spending time with his family and friends.

Joe was predeceased by his dear friend, Patricia “Cheech” Kimball.

Surviving are his husband of 23 years, Douglas “Pookie” McKay; three children, Ashley, Christopher, and David; seven siblings, Sandra (Michael) Connell, Michael (Dava) Wilson, Jack (Debbie) Wilson, Richard Wilson, Tina Wilson, Donald (Pamela) Wilson, and James (Kristin) Shand; mother in law, Susan McKay and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Calling hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow. A private burial will be held in Mt. Adnah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation, https://secure.info-komen.org/site/Donation, in Joe’s memory.

