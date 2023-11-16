FULTON – Joseph J. Dickquist, age 85 of Fulton, NY passed away on November 15, 2023, at home with his wife by his side.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Jeanne Dickquist; his children, John (Laura) Dickquist, Tammy Crary, Debbie (Duane) Crumpton, Jody (Mark) Budosh, Mike (Anita) Coant, Lorrie Coant, Vickie (Dave Viscome) Fisher, Tammy (Joe) Corbett and John Coant; Stepchildren, Jeri Lynn (Larry) Lockwood, Timothy LaMond and Leonard Battles; sister, Marcia Loosen; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Catherine Dickquist, sister, Gloria Dickquist, and children, Terry Coant and Kathy Coant.

Joseph retired from OCWA after over 30 years of dedicated service. He was a dedicated member of Holy Trinity in Fulton. Joe enjoyed spending time with his family and looked forward to the annual Adult Family Dinner. He devoted his life to his family and friends. In his younger years, he raced at Oswego Speedway, he enjoyed the outdoors and hunting with his son John, the camp in Oswego and Osceola, he was a life member of the Fulton Elks and Fulton Polish Home and enjoyed a 40-year career playing softball. Joe was an inspiration to many who knew him. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children Research.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 20, 2023, from 4 pm to 6:30 pm at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 21st at 9:30 am at Holy Trinity Church, Fulton.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, NY. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

