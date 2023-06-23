FULTON, NY – Joseph R. Barbagallo, Sr., 94, of Fulton passed away on June 21, 2023 at Oswego Hospital.

An ambitious and hard-working man, he owned his own home building business and had served as President of the Oswego County Home Builders Association.

He was predeceased by his son, Joseph Barbagallo, Jr. in 2018.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Alice Barbagallo; daughter, Diane (Greg) Hayden; grandchildren, Mark Hayden, Derek Hayden and Emily Hayden and siblings, Frank and Evelyn.

All service will be private. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, at the convenience of the family.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...