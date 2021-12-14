RED CREEK, NY – Kathryn “Kathy” T. Burg, age 73 of Red Creek, New York, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital.

Kathy was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Catherine Degroff; life-partner, Frank Howell, and sister, Florence Smith.

Kathy is survived by her loving children, Alvin Ruffle, Michael Ruffle, David Ruffle, Stephen Ruffle, Christopher Howell and Shawn Howell; several grandchildren; sisters, Cecelia and Bobbie DeGroff; brothers, Robert and Wayne DeGroff; several nieces and nephews.

Kathy was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

As per Kathy’s wishes there will be no services. To leave a special message for the family, please visit wwww.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...