Kenneth C. Ware

FULTON – Kenneth “Sam” C. Ware, age 89 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Crouse Hospital with his family by his side.

Sam was a longtime member of the Bowens Corners Methodist Church and held many offices during that time. He owned and operated a saw sharpening business for many years. He also worked over 45 years at Sealright Corporation. When he was younger, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Sam had a green thumb and loved gardening.

He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling to spend time with family and friends and has visited most of the states. Sam was a loving and faithful husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Anna (Fox) Ware; five sisters; and one brother.

Sam is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Wilma Ware; children, Dale (Bonnie) Ware and Denise (Mark) Burdick; grandchildren, Sam (Danielle) Ware, Colin (Kelley) Ware, Andrew (Kaylin Buscemi) Ware, Jordan (Benjamin) DiBlasi and Moriah Burdick; great-grandchildren, Dylan Diefenbacher, Noah Ware, Chloe Britton, Priya Ware, Kash Ware, CJ Ware, Kobe Ware, Kylie Ware, Todd Ware, Kyleigh Miller, Daniel Miller, Chase Miller and Levi DiBlasi; several nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1 1 p.m. at Bowens Corners Methodist Church, Route 176, Fulton. Burial will immediately follow in Jacksonville Rural Cemetery, Phoenix, NY where Sam will be accorded full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Bowens Corners Methodist Church, Route 176, Fulton, NY.

