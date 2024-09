CORTLAND, NY – Kenneth Terpening, age 75 of Cortland, New York, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Crown Park Rehab and Nursing Center, Cortland.

Kenneth will be laid to rest in Loomis Hill Cemetery in Syracuse, New York. Services have been entrusted to Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, New York.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related