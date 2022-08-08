FULTON – Laura H. Kinney, 94, of Fulton, New York, left to be in her heavenly home after receiving Jesus Christ as her lord and savior on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Oswego Hospital, exactly 11 years to the day following the loss of her husband, Donald R. Kinney.

Born in Rutland, VT, then attended college at the Union School of Nursing in Albany where she met her husband. After graduation, Laura and Don settled in Fulton where they raised their eight children. She worked as a registered nurse retiring after 50 years.

She was an active member in Al-Anon and with the Minetto United Methodist Church. Laura was an animal lover and enjoyed sitting on her porch looking at the trees and watching the birds and deer. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.

Laura was predeceased by her grandson, Benjamin Schnaufer and sister, Mary Brown.

Surviving are her eight children; Dona (Michael) Schnaufer, Terry (Kathleen) Kinney, Gary (Patricia) Kinney, Michael (Lynn) Kinney, Steven (Maureen) Kinney, Doug (Maree) Kinney, Laurene Kinney, and Jeffrey (Cassie) Kinney; 19 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; niece, Catherine Keeler; nephew, Edward Brown; her beloved pets, Lacey and Sassy.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 11 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 12 at the Minetto United Methodist Church, 2433 County Route 8, Oswego, NY 13126, with burial at Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Hannibal to immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Oswego City Animal Shelter, 621 E Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126 or to the Minetto United Methodist Church, in Laura’s memory.

