FULTON – Linda Lee Stuber, 57, of Fulton, New York, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

She was born in Fulton to Dr. Leon and Jacqueline Stuber and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in 1982 and a member of the National Honor Society. Linda was a graduate from Southern Seminary Junior College in Virginia and Meredith College in North Carolina. She received her B.S. degree in accounting and was employed as a Controller for Roma Foods Enterprises of Orlando, FL and FTS Office Supplies in Fulton.

Linda was a member of the Fulton Classy Chicks Red Hatters Club. She was an avid M&M memorabilia collector, a sports fan of Syracuse University, Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Her joy in life was spending time with her family and her two Lhasa Apso dogs, Nikki and Sam. Linda also enjoyed taking cruises and traveling. She will be remembered by those who knew her as loving, generous and always willing to help those around her in need.

She is survived by her mother, Jacqueline Stuber of Fulton; her brother, Dr. David Stuber of Fulton; two sisters, Vicki Long of Texas and Diana Bevacqua of California; a niece, Mariah (Brent) Bevacqua-Stevens and great-nephew, Ryder all of California; aunt and uncle, Kathy and Mike Popinski; cousins, Bob Popinski and Laura Lawrence all of Texas.

Linda was predeceased by her father, Dr. Leon Stuber and her sister, Pamela Ann.

Linda requested her ashes to be spread at her favorite place in Cocoa Beach, Florida, and her wish will be fulfilled at a later date. A private family viewing was held at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or the ASPCA at aspca.org (memorial donations).

