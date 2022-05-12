Lisa Taylor-Guy crossed to the other side on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 after a lengthy illness.

She was at her happiest cooking and caring for family and friends. Lisa was an ordained minister with The Society of Novus Spiritus where she studied under her mentor and hero Sylvia C. Browne. Lisa met and formed friendships with many like minded people across the United States and Canada.

Lisa was predeceased by her beloved father, Elmer E. Taylor; brother, Irvin “Butch” R. Taylor; former husband, Mark B. Guy; mother, Marion Foster Taylor as well a host of pets that she was fortunate to care for throughout her lifetime.

She is survived by her son, Justin A. (Misty) Guy and their son, Sebastian “Nemo”; daughter and extraordinary caretaker, Courtney A. (Jim Pisano) Guy and their daughter, Taylor. Being a grandmother was Lisa’s fondest wish come true.

Lisa is also survived by her best friend of 42 years, Wendy K. Reynolds and Debra J. Meyer and the entire Hammond family.

So many others as well who shared the journey with her.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Joseph Catania, Dr. Mark Profetto, Dr. Joy E. Dolorico-Magsino and special angel, Dr. Marie Castillo-Alcasid.

There will be no calling hours or service.

In lieu of flowers, please give to an animal charity of your choice or adopt a pet if possible. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...