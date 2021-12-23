HANNIBAL, NY – Louella C. Major, age 90 of Hannibal, New York, on Monday, December 20, 2021, with her family by her side.

She was predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Mary Laughing; husband, Peter Major; and children, Evelyn Revette, Albert Major and Sandra Major.

Louella is survived by her loving children, Donald (Peggy) Major, John (Bonnie) Major, Arleen (Jeff) Erskin, Robert Major, William (Colleen) Major, Deborah Major, and Suzanna (Dan) Major; son-in-law, William Revette; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Louella was famous for her spaghetti and was known to feed the neighborhood. She was loved by everyone. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St, Hannibal, NY. A celebration of life will be held at a date and time to be announced. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...