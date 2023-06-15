FULTON, NY – Madeline P. Buell, 86, of Fulton went home to see the Lord on June 12, 2023.

A Fulton native, after graduating from Fulton High School, she attended and graduated from Beaux Arts, school for hairdressing, in Syracuse, then went on to Traphagen School of Fashion in NYC. Madeline later returned to her hometown and was the owner and operator of West Plaza Gift Shoppe in Fulton for many years. After owning her shop, she retired as a representative for American Greeting Cards.

Madeline is survived by her loving companion and sibings, along with several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private for family only. Madeline will be laid to rest with her parents at Mt. Adnah, Cemetery, Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

