Margaret L. Russell

SYRACUSE, NY – Margaret L. “Peggy” Russell, 95, of the Syracuse area, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, at home. Born in Fulton, she was a daughter to the late Ernest and Alma Ruth (Best) Ward.

Peggy was known as the “Lady with the hat” who so generously gave angel pins to her friends, especially those at Parkrose Estates. She was a communicant of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Baldwinsville, NY. Peggy was predeceased by her husband of 73 years, William Russell; her four sons, Daniel, Thomas, William and James and an infant daughter, Elizabeth.

Surviving are her children, Patricia LaPointe, David (Gloria) Russell and Margaret (Richard) Castellini; one daughter-in-law, Tazuko Russell as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A calling hour will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 7333 O’Brien Road, Baldwinsville, NY 13027, followed by A Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities, https://rmhcny.org/general-donation-form/ in Peggy’s memory. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

