HANNIBAL, NY – Margaret V. Ukleya, 73, of Hannibal, New York, passed away after an extended illness on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in 1947, in Fulton, New York, a daughter to the late John R. and Margaret Holmes Mullin.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Larry; three brothers, James, Gary and Lawrence Mullin and two sisters, Mary Taylor and Jacqueline Lawrence.

She will be greatly missed and forever loved by her two daughters, Lorrie (Harold) Halstead and Michelle (Charles) Gage both of Hannibal; six grandchildren, Sarah (Daniel Rowe) Susino, Ryan (Elizabeth Sullivan) Sweeting, Megan (Rob Wells) Susino, Nathan (Kami) Sweeting, Shane (Marissa) Sweeting and Sydney Susino all of Hannibal; seven great-grandchildren, Josilyn, Emma, Paisley, Hadley, Cole, Jaxon and Aubrey; one brother, Jack Mullin as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, where a service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Hannibal.

