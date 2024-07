FULTON – Marlene Ahern, 83, of Fulton passed away Sunday, March 7 after a sudden illness at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 21 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...