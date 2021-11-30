GRANBY, NY – Marlene Elaine (Wilder) Baker, 74, of Granby, New York, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Crouse Hospital.

She was born in Oswego in 1947 to the late Leo and Rena Wilder. Marlene enjoyed country music, old cars, NASCAR racing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her two brothers, Clifford and Leo Wilder, Jr.

Marlene will be greatly missed and forever loved by her husband of over 35 years, James A. Baker; their children, Renee (Mitch) Lanclos, Jamie (Michelle) Wilder, Erwin (Christine) Learned, Kimberly (Dean) Baker, Jeanine (Randy) Kent, Terry (Loretta) Baker, Mary Harris, and James A. (Robin) Baker, Jr.; brother, Merle Wilder; sisters, Sharon Watson, Tina Furlong and Connie VanHorn; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 5 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal.

