STERLING, NY – Marshall “Max” E. McIntyre, age 76, of Sterling, New York, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at home with his wife and friends by his side.

He was predeceased by his parents, George and Pearl McIntyre; and brother, George McIntyre.

Max is survived by his loving wife of eight years, Kimberly McIntyre; Max (Dana) McIntyre, Michele McIntyre, Michael (Bettina) McIntyre, Whitney (Robert) Honeycutt, and Shawn Horton; brothers, Kenneth (Dona) McIntyre, and William (Peggy) McIntyre; grandchildren, Alexa (Will), Elise, Halston, Pricilla, Matthew, Allison, Michael, Travis, Nathan, Harley, and Hayden; several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Max was the owner and operator of M.E. McIntyre Construction for over 40 years. He had a true passion for his business. He was a proud US Army Veteran. He enjoyed cars and motorcycles. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his wife. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Donations may be made to Hospice of CNY, 990 7th N St, Liverpool, NY 13088 or Fair Haven Volunteer Fire Department, 14447 Fair Haven Rd, Sterling, NY 13156.

As per Max’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Cottage Inn Restaurant, NY-370, Red Creek, NY 13143.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

