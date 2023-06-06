FULTON – Mary A. (Niccoli) Seymour, 88, of Fulton, NY, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Morningstar Care Center. Born in Oswego, she was a daughter to the late Ernest and Dorothy Niccoli and was a life resident of Fulton.

Mary worked several jobs; she was the lunch counter manager for Woolworth’s, a home health aide, and a receptionist for the Tire Man Service Center. Mary enjoyed bowling and was an avid BINGO player. She was predeceased by her husband, Harvey; her daughter, Michelle; her son, Harvey III, her sister, Dorothy Morrison and her brother, John Niccoli.

Surviving are her three children, Russell (Dawn) Seymour, Ernest Seymour, and Mary Beth LeClair; sister, Gertrude Niccoli; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A graveside service to celebrate both Mary and her husband, Harvey will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, June 14th at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

