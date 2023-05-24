SPRING BURIAL – Maryann Theresa DeMasi

AUBURN – Maryann Theresa DeMasi was born on November 13, 1941, in Oswego, NY. She was the first of two children and the only daughter of Mary Asunta (Palmieri) and Dominic Thomas DeMasi, both immigrants from Italy.

Maryann graduated from Fulton High School and then attended SUNY Oswego, earning her Bachelors in Education. She started teaching for the Auburn Enlarged School District in 1963 and remained there for the rest of her career. Maryann taught elementary school then earned her Master’s degree from SUNY Brockport and became a special reading teacher and student teacher coordinator. After retiring, Maryann continued as a substitute teacher for several years.

Maryann lived on Rockefeller Road in Auburn for over 50 years in the house she purchased as a young teacher. She became dear friends with her neighbors and was active in the community, especially with the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, the summer festival series, and as a Weight Watchers instructor. She learned to play drums and performed with the local orchestra.

With her younger brother Tom and his family, Maryann learned to sail in the 1980s. She purchased a sailboat she called “Margaritaville” while Tom had his boat “Family Circus” and both sailed on Fair Haven and then Chaumont Bay in New York.

Maryann’s love of being near the water led to her owning vacation spots in Booth Bay Harbor, Maine and Pass-a-Grille, Florida. She had a passion for travelling and went on many excursions after she retired, visiting England, Ireland, Scotland, France, China, and Italy, where she connected with cousins still living there. She went frequently to New York City for Broadway performances and to spend time with her maternal aunts. She visited her nieces and nephew as they moved from Fulton to college to their homes all over the country and never missed a graduation, wedding or family event.

Maryann was preceded in death by her parents Dominic and Mary and brother Tom (Linda). She is aunt to Liz (Michael White), Cati, Trish (Ali Saber), and Michael (Anne), and great-aunt to Michael’s children Ellie and Lan. She has cousins still residing in central New York as well as extended family in Italy. She was a devout Catholic and pro-life advocate. She leaves behind a loving family, many cherished friends, and a legacy of teaching that positively impacted her community in Auburn and far beyond.

The family is grateful to Prairie Gate Care Center of Council Bluffs, Iowa and their dedicated assistants, nurses, and team leaders. Their kindness and compassion will always be remembered. Thank you also to the Hillcrest Hospice nurses who served with extraordinary grace.

Donations may be made to Smile Train. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, 309 Buffalo St, Fulton, NY 13069. Burial will immediately follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery where Maryann will be laid to rest next to her beloved parents. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

