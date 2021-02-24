FULTON – Matthew D. Colling, 31, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 19, 2021 at home.

He was born in 1989, in Syracuse, a son to David and Patricia Kibbe Colling. Matt enjoyed drawing, watching movies, hanging out with friends, cooking, music, attending concerts and above all spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his father, David Colling in 2014.

Matt will be greatly missed and forever loved by his mother, Patricia (Richard) Westfall of Cortland; two siblings, Brandon Colling of Rhode Island and Rebekah Colling of Manlius as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.

