OSWEGO – Maxine L. Wing, 67, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Seneca Hill Manor.

She was born in 1954, in Fulton, New York, a daughter to the late William and Charlotte Frost Phillips.

Max will be greatly missed and forever loved by her husband of 28 years, Dwight Wing; two step-children, Tracy (Wayne) Dibble and Albert (Gabi) Wing; 11 grandchildren, Tawny, Aubre, Destine, Roselynn, Chole, Irelynn, Wayne, Jr., Patrick, Alex, Jacob and Johnny; one great-grandson on the way; one brother, Kenny Phillips; sister, Debbie Allen as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m.

