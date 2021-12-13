HANNIBAL, NY – May F. Butterfield, 67, of Hannibal, New York, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, December 10, 2021.

She was born in 1954, in Syracuse, a daughter to the late George and Anne Noborczyk Snyder. May will be missed in the Village of Hannibal as she played a huge role in the community including, scouting, coaching softball and baseball and spending time at the Village Café. She was predeceased by her parents and son, Jimmy Butterfield.

May will be greatly missed and forever loved by her husband of 43 years, Drew Butterfield, Sr.; three children, Drew (Darlene) Butterfield, Jr. of Martville, Michael (Brian) Nunez of Oswego and Kim Butterfield of Fulton; four grandchildren, Cheyenne Calkins, Savanna Butterfield, Drew Butterfield, III and Caleb Butterfield as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal. Face coverings will be required.

A celebration of life will be held following the calling hours at 1 p.m. at the Hannibal Volunteer Fire Department, Oswego Street, Hannibal. Burial will be in Hannibal Village Cemetery in the spring.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 25 at Hannibal Village Cemetery, Hannibal. Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal has care of arrangements.

