HANNIBAL, NY – Melissa M. France, 45, of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Upstate University Hospital.

She was born in 1976, in Oswego, a daughter to Gary France and Elaine Kimbro France. Missy attended Hannibal Central Schools and furthered her education at Cayuga Community College receiving a Criminal Justice Degree and Medical Assistant Degree. She was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving on the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt and was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia.

Missy then started her career as a Correctional Officer with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office for several years. She was very active in the community helping with many different events but was very passionate about the scholarship for graduating seniors through the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

Missy will be greatly missed and forever loved by her daughter, Savanah France; father, Gary (Suzanne Hutchins) France of Hannibal; mother, Elaine France of Hannibal; three brothers, Gary France of Texas, Jason France of Hannibal and Jay Hutchins of Fulton; dog, Nova; four nieces, Breanna, Hannah, Jersey and Zya; two nephews, Braxton and Nicholas as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A memorial service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Melissa France Scholarship, 39 Churchill Road, Oswego, New York 13126, in Missy’s memory.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related