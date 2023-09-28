Melody A. Fellows

PALM CITY, FL – Melody “Mel” A. Fellows, 71, of Palm City, Florida, passed away after complications from a transplant at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester.

A native of Oswego, she spent most of her life in Florida, where she worked as a CNA doing in home health care.

She enjoyed crafting, sewing, puzzles and gardening her rose gardens. Mel also loved animals, especially her beloved Pomeranian, Pandora.

She was predeceased by her son, Lee Pete Glerum and former spouse, Bob Fellows.

Mel is survived by her sons, David Glerum and Carl Glerum; siblings, Steve Bond, George Howard, Toni-Jo Ketcham, Joe Hamond, Lola Fosdick and Carolyn Raff; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

As per Mel’s wishes, there will be no services.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.

