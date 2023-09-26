FULTON,NY – Nichole Lynn Slocum Barrick, 35, passed away at Crouse Hospital, on Friday, September 22, 2023, after a long and bravely fought battle with her family by her side. Nikki was born on January 25, 1988, to Phillip and Laurie Slocum in Syracuse, NY.

After Nikki graduated from G. Ray Bodley High School in 2006, she went on to earn her Associates degree in Humanities and Social Sciences, Bachelor of Arts degree, and finally her Master’s degree in Early Childhood and Special Education.

While Nikki attended college, she also worked as a substitute teacher in the Fulton City School District. She loved all of the children but fell head over heels for the special education class at Lanigan Elementary, the school she also attended as a kid. Nikki would eventually settle into that class as an aid, ultimately becoming the Teacher’s Assistant. Before her diagnosis, she had earned her teacher’s certification with the hopes of having a class of her own in the near future.

In 2007, while attending college in Rochester, NY, she met Anthony Barrick. The two would come to move back to her hometown of Fulton, where they would have three daughters and eventually be married. Being an amazing wife and mother would be the pinnacle of her life as she lived entirely for them.

Nikki loved to do anything she could for others. She helped her oldest daughter start a Christmas charity called Operation Kindness, she volunteered to deliver Thanksgiving dinners to those in need through a local church, she was the president of the PTA (where she held fundraisers, such as the Color Run). She also started and led a Girl Scout Troop, so her daughters and other local girls had a chance to be scouts.

Nikki is survived by her husband, Anthony Barrick; her three children, Autumn, Addison, and Nora; her parents, Phillip and Laurie Slocum of Fulton; brothers, Phillip Jr. (Marilyn) Slocum of Baldwinsville, Matthew Slocum of Phoenix, and Connor Slocum of Fulton; sisters, Daryl (Kris) Ferrara of Fulton, Stephanie Slocum of Fulton; mother in law, Lisa Hopkins of Olean; grandparents, Ray (Tammie) Brown of Palermo; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, William and Elsie Slocum; maternal grandparents, Shirley and Gerald Pitcher; and great-grandmother, Jean (Tom) Mokwa.

Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, September 29 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street Fulton, NY 13069. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 30 at the funeral home immediately followed by the burial at Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to https://gofund.me/1ce11820 in Nikki’s memory.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...