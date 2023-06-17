PHOENIX, NY – Nichole Marie Meyers, age 39 of Phoenix, NY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, with her family by her side. She was born on February 8, 1984, to Ricky and Christine Meyers. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kyiah Marie; and her grandparents, Timothy Kay, Judith Kay and James Meyers.

She leaves behind her daughter, Haley Ranee Crossett (Thomas Tarbell); grandson, Beau Tarbell, her little man; siblings, Tondra Hulett (Scott), Ricky Meyers, Jr. (Jeanine), Matthew Meyers (Jessica), Mekaila Meyers (Ryan), grandmothers, Lillian Meyers and Linda Kay; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Nichole was a very spiritual person and she loved everyone; she loved from the core. She had a big heart! She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Nichole was a loving, caring and dedicated mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, beginning at 4 p.m. at Moniraes, 688 Co. Rt. 10, Pennellville, NY 13132. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Upstate Golisano Childrens Hospital.

