Norman Foster

FULTON – Norman “Jay” Foster, 60, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital.

He was born in 1961, in Fulton, a son to Normand and Constance Lagoe Foster. Jay enjoyed vintage cars from detailing, to collecting and restoring. One of his most favorite events was attending the Syracuse Nationals with his daughter, which they enjoyed together for the past 17 years. He served faithfully for 12 years as the 5th Ward Alderman of the City of Fulton. With Jay being a man who invested in people, he invested mostly in his prized relationships with his wife, daughter and father.

He was predeceased by his mother, Constance Foster.

Jay will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife, Tracy Foster, together for over 37 years; one daughter, Kaylee Foster of Fulton; father, Normand (Patricia) Foster of New Haven; one brother, Raymond Foster of New Haven as well as his extended family.

Calling hours will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, County Route 45, Volney.

