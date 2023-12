FULTON, NY – Paul W. Domagala, 75, of Fulton, NY, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023. He leaves behind a son, Eric Domagala and a sister, Vera Florence; also surviving are a son-in-law, John Taylor; stepdaughter, Darlene Taylor; and stepson, George Burnard. He will be missed by us all.

Calling hours will be from 10-12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

