OSWEGO – Graveside services for Ralph Cerklewich, who passed away January 25, 2022, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 21 at Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Hannibal. A Celebration of Life will follow the burial.

Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal has care of arrangements.

Mr. Cerklewich’s obituary can be found here.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related