JAMESVILLE, NY – Ralph E. Miner, age 75 of Jamesville, NY passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Bernard, and Theresa Miner; and brothers, Roy and Bill Miner; and sister, Pat Sawyer.

Ralph is survived by his loving daughters, Kelly Miner of TX and Theresa Miner of Fulton with their mother, June Rafuse; brothers, Donald (Sandra) Miner and Bernard Miner, Jr.; grandchildren, Nicole, Tayler and Michael; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Ralph was a proud ARMY veteran. He enjoyed playing the guitar, singing; He loved that he met Merle Haggard at a bar while he played his guitar. He loved the country and enjoyed nature and animals. He loved spending time with his family when he was able. He enjoyed making people smile by telling his jokes.

A graveside service celebrating Ralph’s life will be held on Tuesday, May 30 at 12:00 p.m. at Loomis Hill Cemetery, Syracuse, NY. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

