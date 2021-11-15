MEXICO, NY – The CNYDSO community along with those of Oswego Industries are mourning the passing of Mr. Raymond Salenske, who passed away at his home in Mexico, New York, on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Ray, as he was affectionately called by those that knew him, lived in the CNYDSO community for many years in the Oswego County area and attended Oswego Industries until his retirement. Ray was born in Syracuse, New York, on June 24, 1955, to the late Florence (Gaffney) and Joseph Salenske.

Ray was a favorite to many, and his personality was such that people were drawn to him forming many wonderful relationships and bonds with those that knew him best. He enjoyed being in the action of what was going on around him and had a twinkle in his eye that made you wonder what he was up to. He had a wonderful sense of humor and would give a hearty “he-he-he” to let folks know when he appreciated a good joke.

Ray enjoyed spending time with his housemates’ watching movies, relaxing listening to music and loved every opportunity to have a good nap. Many have been blessed by the relationships that they had with Ray and the lives that he touched. He will be missed greatly!

There will be a graveside service celebrating Ray’s life at the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, New York on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 11 a.m.

To leave a special message to his CNYDSO and Oswego Industries community, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

