FULTON – Richard J. Lynch, “Boppy,” age 65 of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, and brother, Ernie.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Dawn Lynch; children, Randy (Jody) Lynch, Michelle (Dan) LaFave, Amanda (Nick) Longo, Katlynn Lynch, and Sara (Mark Waldron) Lynch; 10 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; four brothers; four sisters; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Richard enjoyed hunting, barbecuing, landscaping, and spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

