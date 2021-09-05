HANNIBAL, NY – Richard “Dick” S. Tyler, age 87, of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Dick was a Hannibal Volunteer Fireman for many years. He was a proud Air Force Veteran. He taught in Holland Patent for two years where he met his loving wife, Judy. He also taught in Hannibal for a year before going to Jefferson Smurfit formerly Container Corp where he retired after 32 years in 1996.

He was a member of the Hannibal Masonic Lodge for 56 years where he served as Master. He was a lifetime member of the Hannibal Methodist Church for 87 years. Dick enjoyed camping in the Adirondacks and traveling with his family. Dick and Judy also belonged to a Masonic Camping Group known as the Triple O’s where he served as Master of Travel for two years. After retirement he enjoyed spending his winters in Florida.

Dick was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was predeceased by his parents, Lloyd “Toby” and Dorothy Tyler; sister, Marjorie Tyler; and infant son, Jonathan Scott Tyler.

Dick is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Judy Johnson Tyler; children, Jill (Craig) Gilbert, and Susan (Charlie) Messer; grandchildren, Jonathan Gilbert, Jessica (Matthew) Burzynski, Samuel (Destiny) Gilbert, Ethan Messer, and Jillian Messer; great-grandchild, Scarlett Burzynski; brother, Donald (Carole) Tyler; sister-in-law, Lynne “Bunny” Phillips; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hannibal United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful staff on C wing of Morningstar Residential Care Center for all their excellent care.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St, Hannibal, NY 13074.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Hannibal United Methodist Church, 320 Church St, Hannibal, New York, 13074 with burial to follow in Hannibal Village Cemetery with military honors.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...