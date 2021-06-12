FULTON – Rita A. Frawley, 94, of Fulton, New York, died on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Rita was born August 10, 1926, the seventh of eight children of Synon and Theodosia (Meagher) Frawley. She graduated from St. Mary’s School and Fulton High School. She worked as a legal secretary in several law offices and then retired in 1988 after 10 years as a secretary with The Nestlé Company. Upon retirement, she worked as a volunteer for the Auxiliary of Lee Memorial Hospital and in the office of St. Michael’s Church. Rita was a communicant of the Church of the Immaculate Conception and St. Michael’s Church where she served as a member of both Parish Councils, Eucharistic Minister and Lector. She also served on the Boards of Fulton CYO, Fulton United Way, and Fulton Chapter of the American Red Cross.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers, John, Joseph, and Edward Frawley; four sisters, Margaret and Helen Frawley, Katherine Frawley Smith and Ann Frawley Besaw; four nephews, Daniel, Bruce, Timothy and Jeffrey Frawley; one niece, Colleen Smith Bacon and two great-grand nephews, Michael Frawley and Jack Bobbett.

Rita is survived by her nephew and caregiver, Christopher Smith; two sisters-in-law, Sylvia Jarvis Frawley and Dorothy Babicki Frawley and many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 17 at Holy Trinity Parish, corner of Rochester and Third Streets, Fulton. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Contributions in memory of Miss Frawley may be made to the Holy Trinity Church, 309 Buffalo Street, Fulton, NY 13069 or to a charity of choice. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

missing or outdated ad config

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...