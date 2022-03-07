HANNIBAL, NY – Robert F. Gillen, age 92 of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

A native of Rochester, New York he had resided in Hannibal since 1963.

He was a graduate of SUNY at Geneseo receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in elementary education with a certificate in speech pathology and received his master’s degree in fine arts from SUNY at Oswego. Prior to moving to Hannibal Bob taught in Perry, New York, and Genoa, New York. Bob also taught basic art, drafting and photography for 28 years in the Hannibal High School from 1963 to 1990.

He was a score keeper for Hannibal High School basketball games and a member of the chess club. Bob was a member of the Hannibal Volunteer Fire Department; founder – member and former president of the Hannibal Kiwanis Club; founding advisor to the Hannibal High School Key Club; member of the Fulton and Oswego Kiwanis Clubs and served as Lt. Governor of the Ontario Division three separate times.

He served on the Hannibal School Board for five years and served as a village Court Justice. Bob owned and operated Little Creek Studio specializing in jewelry and photography. Bob was an avid fisherman and photographer.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Dorothy Gillen, and two brothers.

Surviving is his wife, Leanne Joice-Gillen of Hannibal; children, James (Chris) Gillen of Amsterdam, NY, Colleen Marie (Tim) Johnson of Elbridge and Meghan Marie Gillen of Hannibal; six grandsons; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal with a funeral service to follow at 4 p.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...