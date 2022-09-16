Robert H. Weaver

HANNIBAL, NY – Robert “Bob” H. Weaver, 68, of Hannibal, New York, passed away peacefully September 12, 2022.

He was born in Potsdam, New York, to Leon & Virginia (Gushlaw) Weaver.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Kimberly Chillson Weaver; daughter, Brandi Weaver; sons, Brandon (Abby) Weaver and Brodie (Erin) Weaver; six beloved grandchildren, Emma, Ethan, Evan, Ella, Carter and Ava Weaver; siblings, Patty Perry, Leon (Rita) Weaver Jr., Jenary (David) Wright, Brenda (Mike) Hewlett, Valerie (Warren) LaValley, Barbara (Doug) Gilson, Cindy (Rod) Mouthorp, Randy Weaver, David (Pam) Weaver; several nieces & nephews, cousins and three aunts.

He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Kathy.

Bob was a graduate of Canton High School and Cayuga Community College. He was a veteran of the USMC and worked most of his life in the maintenance field and wood industry. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, drawing, music, and spending time with his grandchildren and family.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary, 931 Cayuga St, Hannibal. Burial will immediately follow in Fairdale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Doctors without Borders, Wildlife Conservation Society or a charity of your choice in Bob’s memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

