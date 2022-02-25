HANNIBAL, NY – Robert J. Emmons passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the age of 95.

Bob was a lifelong resident of Hannibal. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII from 1944-1946. Bob retired from Armstrong with over 30 years of service. He was a life member of the American Legion.

Bob was predeceased by his wife, Helen (Sivers) Emmons; father, Melvin Emmons and mother, Wilma (Sotherden) Emmons.

He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his seven children, Sharon (Rick Ratkowski) Cardinali of Hannibal, Robert (Cheri) Emmons of Florida, David (Rosemary) Emmons of Hannibal, Wendy (Ronald) Watson of Buffalo, Deborah (Dan) Pritchard of Oswego, Lori (Tom) Ottman of Arizona and Jennifer (William Sweeting) Carter of Hannibal; 23 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; four siblings, Edna (Bob) Harmony, Doris Shoults, Ronnie Emmons and Roy Emmons as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Adnah Cemetery, in the spring.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to the Hannibal American Legion Prior Stock, 226 Rochester Street, Hannibal, New York 13074, in Bob’s memory.

