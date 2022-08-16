Roland Laxton

Roland “Ron” Laxton passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the age of 75, a stone’s throw from the area where he had roots his entire life.

His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage and determination in the face of adversity and hardship, often armed with nothing more than a joke and a smile.

Born to Marjorie “Marge” (Read) and Roland “Bud” Laxton of Auburn, New York, Ron was a local to Central New York his entire life. A 1967 graduate from Solvay High School, he went on to enlist in the Navy and served his country in Vietnam – and was ultimately awarded a Bronze Star for acts of heroism in service.

Ron landed at Crucible Steel of Solvay, New York, where he ultimately put in 33 years on the job, before retiring in 2004. As for his personal life, Ron liked to say he “met a pretty girl at a party in 1970 and fell head over heels in love” – and a few months later Ron and Pat were married. Over their 52 years together, they raised their three children and took a hands-on role with their grandchildren and great grandchildren whenever possible.

Roland is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia; their three children Tammi (Pete), Roland Heath (Susan), and Eric; grandchildren Ashley (Matt), Caitlin (Justin), Dylan (Katie), Derek, and Devin; great-grandchildren (8 total), siblings: Howard, Gary, Louise, Sue, Wendy, and Jeff; nieces, nephews, and further extended family. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Marge and Bud; brother, Terrance “Terry” Laxton, and grandsons, Joshua and Kyle.

As the simple pleasures in life were what brought Ron joy, he has asked to be remembered in kind. In keeping with his requests, there will not be a traditional funeral or calling hours.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 1 p.m. where he’ll be accorded full military honors in Bethel Cemetery, Martville, New York.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to CNY Hospice, Francis House of Syracuse NY, or State Street United Methodist Church of Fulton NY.

