FULTON – Ronald L. Shoults, 59, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Crouse Hospital.

He was born in 1962, in Fulton, a son to the late Lawrence “Bill” and Beverly Hart Shoults. Ron loved his cartoons and wrestling. He was predeceased by his parents and sister-in-law, Diane Shoults.

Ron is greatly missed and forever loved by his wife of 35 years, Kathleen Shoults; three daughters, Natasha Shoults, Amber Shoults and Beverly (Scott Wells) Shoults; three grandchildren, Bianna, Michael and Kylie VanDeLinder; four siblings, Etta Shoults, Michael Shoults, Jackie Shoults and William Shoults; many “adopted” family members as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton.

