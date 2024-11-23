OSWEGO – November 18, 2024 – Rose M. Stoe, 78, of Oswego, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2024, at Pontiac Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Shamokin, PA, a daughter to the late George and Dorothy Kreisher. Rose spent time living in Florida before making a home in Fulton. She worked as a registered nurse for several years then as a bartender for Ciro’s Speakeasy in Tampa where she was known to mix a good drink. Rose enjoyed crafting, crocheting, and playing dice games. She will always be remembered for being a caring, loving and strong-willed mother and grandmother. Rose was predeceased by her husband, Fred Stoe and her brother, James Kreisher.

She is survived by her four sons, Christopher (Stephine) Swatkowski, John Swatkowski, George Swatkowski, and Edward Swatkowski; brothers, George, Donald, and Marvin; sister, Alberta; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 11am – 1pm on Tuesday, December 3rd at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A private burial will be with her parents in Pennsylvania.

